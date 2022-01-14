Jonah Hill says he has no desire to participate in a sequel to Superbad; however, if it focused on the main characters as seniors in an "old-folks-home," he'd be interested. Hill discussed his pitch for Superbad 2 during an interview with W Magazine on Friday.

“I haven’t pitched this to anybody,” Hill said in the piece. “What I want to do is when we’re like 80, do a Superbad 2. Like, ‘old-folks-home Superbad.’ Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want Superbad 2 to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it.”



The 2007 film is often considered one of the best high school movies of all time. In addition to Hill, it stars Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Seth Rogen, and Bill Hader.

Despite Hill's pitch, Seth Rogen has said that he's "100 percent probably" never going to make another Superbad film.

"I think of all the movies we've ever made, Superbad is the one I'd 100 percent probably never touch," Rogen told LADBible in 2020. "Honestly, I don't think it requires improvement or anything to be built upon it. I'm unbelievably proud of it, it really holds up - people still watch it, high school kids come up to me telling me that they watched it for the first time and how they loved it. It's worked its way into being viewed as one of the better high school movies that's out there. I'm so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spin-off that I'd never do it. I have so few actual good accomplishments that I'm horrified to fuck with the ones I have."

