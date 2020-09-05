The shooting incident that involved Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez has been polarizing, especially in the rap community. For as many people who have rallied behind Megan during this time, there are as many who stand by Tory Lanez until they're convinced otherwise. After taking to Instagram Live weeks ago to speak candidly about what allegedly occurred back in July in the Hollywood Hills, Megan Thee Stallion received support from many of her fellow entertainers. Kehlani shared that she dropped Tory Lanez from the deluxe version of It Was Good Until It Wasn't, and JoJo announced that she'd done the same with Good to Know.



Recently, JoJo opened up about her standing by Megan Thee Stallion despite criticisms over Tory Lanez not yet sharing his side of the story. "As soon as the allegations came out, I started talking to my team. I can't support this person, I have to distance myself," said JoJo. "I've felt that we need to believe women for a long time. Why would it behoove her to lie about this?"

Last week, JoJo made comments about how "ridiculous" Cancel Culture can be, but in this instance, she stands by her decision. "What I'm saying is that I believe Meg Thee Stallion," JoJo continued. "That was my stance and it just felt like the right thing to do to take him off the deluxe version of the album."

