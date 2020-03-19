In recently leaked court tapes, Amber Heard admitted to striking Johnny Depp in the head with a door, before punching him in the jaw. Althogh, Johhny Depp claims it was abuse, Heard claims that she was trying to protect herself. The two have made very strong assault claims against each other and are in the midst of a serious legal battle. Although we do not know exactly what happened, we do know that this legal battle has been dramatic.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

In the leaked deposition tapes, Depp’s lawyers played a 2016 recording to Amber Heard. In the recording, Depp admits he'd "just been hit in the head with a fucking corner of the door" before he stood up and was "clocked" in the jaw. In that same tape, Heard responded, “I did not do this thing with the door … but I did mean to hit you.”

In the deposition, Heard again claims that she didn’t purposely slam the door into Depp’s face. “I was trying to escape from a room where Johnny was attacking me … I was trying to get onto the other side of the door, attempting to close the door, and he was attempting to get in," she pleaded.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Heard has maintained that she has been trying to escape assault, not conduct it.

[via]