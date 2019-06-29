Though actor, Johnny Depp, has continuously denied his ex-wife, Amber Heard's, claims against him - claiming her and her friend faked details of a 911 call they placed, and even going so far as to say she painted bruises on herself - their lawsuit doesn't look like it's going away any time soon. The Blast reports that a judge has set a date for the former couple to go to trial.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, a Virginia judge set a trial date for February 3, 2020, estimating that it will last 12 days. A hearing on Heard's motion to dismiss the case is scheduled for tomorrow. As we reported back in March, Johnny Depp sued Heard for defamation over an article Heard wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018, in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Although Depp was not named, he claims the entire article “depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.” He's claimed that Heard’s abuse allegations were “conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos.” The two will now head to court as Depp battles to sue Heard for defamation, asking for damages of more than $50,000,000.