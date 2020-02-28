Johnny Depp is currently overseas at the moment taking on a court battle with British newspaper The Sun over an article that alleged Depp had been abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard. Well during the court hearing yesterday, the defendant revealed some damaging evidence against Mr. Depp, which showed text messages he sent to his actor friend Paul Bettany back in 2013 that revealed Depp threatening to burn and drown his ex-wife.

Depp allegedly wrote on Nov. 6, 2013, “Let’s burn Amber,” the court heard aloud. He later texted Bettany again that day to say, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f–k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.” However, it should be noted that following those rage texts, Depp did say he could never harm Amber. “I am admittedly too f–ked in the head to spray my rage at the one I love’,” he admitted.

In addition to all this, the court also heard further texts allegedly sent by Depp to Bettany a year later in May of 2014, which read: “I’m gonna properly stop the booze thing, darling… Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA, this past Sunday…Ugly, mate,” he said referring to a nasty fight the couple got into while on an airplane.

Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman said, “What does the Sun do to keep Amber Heard’s hoax alive? [Wednesday] in court we learned the answer — cherry-picking a fragment of a single frustrated text message to a friend sent out of 500 gigabytes of text and email messages provided,” which refers to the texts the Sun chose to highlight this week. “One person, one side, is lying, and one is not,” Depp's lawyer added. “Obviously, we say that it is Ms. Heard (who is lying), Mr. Depp is 100% clear about that.”

It's safe to assume this won't be the last time we hear about Johnny and Amber's nasty break up and legal woes. Read more about it all right here if wanting to know more.

