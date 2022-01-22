John Stamos shared "one last dick joke" from Bob Saget, after his death earlier this month, on Instagram, Friday. The post shows Saget covering the first three letters of the word "Peacock," taken from a segment on CNN.

“Even in death, he found a way to get one last dick joke in!" Stamos wrote in the caption of his post. “My guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever.”



Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Saget, who starred alongside Stamos on the hit sitcom, Full House, passed away while staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on January 9. His cause of death is still undetermined.

The legendary comedian's funeral was held on January 14th. Stamos spoke during the ceremony and shared his speech on Instagram afterward.

"He loved hard and deep. (Cue Bob to make a joke out of “hard and deep.”) He would do that during tragedies and honestly, it would piss me off sometimes," Stamos said. "That’s how he got through the darkness, and sadly he had a lot of it in his life. Now that I’m dealing with him dying, I sort of get it."

Check out Stamos' new post below.





