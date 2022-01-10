Legendary comedian Bob Saget has reportedly died at the age of 65, according to TMZ. Saget was pronounced dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday.

The sheriff's department confirmed on Twitter that they had been called in regards to an unresponsive man in a hotel room who was identified as Saget. While a cause of death hasn't been revealed, they say "detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use."



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the tweet reads. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Saget had recently embarked on a comedy tour with dates scheduled to run through June. On Saturday night, he performed in Jacksonville.

"Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville," he wrote on Twitter afterward. "Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit."

Saget is perhaps best-known for his portrayal of Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom, Full House, from 1987 to 1995. The show was later revived under the title, Fuller House, for Netflix from 2016-2020.

[Via]