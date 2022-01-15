Bob Saget's funeral was held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills on Friday. Hundreds of friends and family were in attendance, including many from the cast of Full House.

Ahead of the service, Saget's Full House costar, John Stamos, remarked on Twitter that it'd be the hardest day of his life.

"Today will be the hardest day of my life," Stamos tweeted, Friday. "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference."



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Saget passed away on January 9th in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use and a cause of death is pending.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," his family wrote in a statement after his death. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget is survived by his wife Rizzo, and three daughters, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

[Via]