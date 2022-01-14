Dave Chappelle says he never responded to a text message from Bob Saget before his passing, earlier this week. Chappelle reflected on the late comedian's death during a recent stand-up set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.

“I didn’t see Bob coming,” Chappelle said in a video published by TMZ. “Man, he just texted me, and I saw the text yesterday, and I never texted him back ’cause I was just busy."

“It happens,” he admitted. “I’m just saying this to remind you: These moments are precious.”



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Saget died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on January 9. While the cause of death has not been determined, investigators have ruled out foul play and drug use.

Later in his set, Chappelle commented on the backlash he's received from the LGBTQ+ community and shut down a fan who tried to start beef.

“Fuck them, Dave,” the heckler yelled out.

Chappelle cut the man off: “No, bro, let me tell you something else. I’m not in a battle with the transgender community. That’s ridiculous. I do not blame the Ls, the Gs, the Bs, or the Ts."

"Blame the Jews!” he joked. “Somebody else’s fault. Marching for the Netflix.”

