Yesterday, we updated you with additions to our Fire Emoji playlist, and now we've got some new selections for you on our R&B Season collection.

Leading the way is a new single from John Legend and Saweetie, "All She Wanna Do." Legend announced that he has a new double album coming September 9, which will include features from Rapsoday, Rick Ross, and more. "All She Wanna Do" is the third single from the upcoming project and is a dance-y cut with some characteristically smooth vocals from Legend and a spirited verse from Saweetie.

Speaking of smooth, "Love Jones," a single from Leon Thomas and Ty Dolla $ign is up next on our playlist. The song is a slow jam that's a perfect match for an August heat wave. Ty and Thomas compliment each other well, and the lush production works to augment their impressive vocal performances.

Our third spot is occupied by "Blessings," a new track from Rileyy Lanez. It's sultry sound belies the cutting lyrics which act as a kiss-off to an unappreciative lover.

We round out our update with "I Love You More Than You Know," a collaboration from bLAck pARty and Childish Gambino, and "Lonely," the latest single from R&B duo THEY. with a feature from Bino Rideaux.

Check it all out below.