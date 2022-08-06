In terms of music, this past weekend was filled with nothing but heat. Plenty of rap and hip-hop artists decided to release an abundance of music over the past couple of days, making this "Fire Emoji" playlist one you don't want to miss.

Starting off, NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, dropped The Last Slimento yesterday (August 5). Consisting of 30 records, three of them found their way onto this weekend's list. "Kamikaze," "Free Dem 5's," and "Home Ain't Home" featuring Rod Wave are the tracks we added for your listening pleasure.

Next up is the highly anticipated DJ Khaled record featuring Drake and Lil Baby. The producer teased "Staying Alive," earlier this week, and fans couldn't wait to hear what the three men had in store. Another thoroughly promoted track was "Big 14" by Trippie Red featuring Offset and Moneybagg Yo. In just one day, the visual for the track has already brought in nearly one million views.

Another record came from two hip-hop legends-- Eminem and 50 Cent. The two collabed on EM's "Is This Love ('09)." Continuing on with collaborations, Doechii and Rico Nasty rapped it out on "Swamp Bitches" and Meechy Drako brought in Freddie Gibs and A-Trak and released "On GOD."

Aside from YB, the only solo records on this playlist came from Bobby Shmurda with his song "Whole Brick" and Fat Money who dropped "2004."

Listen to the newest additions below and let us know which ones you liked the best.