Several years have passed since the last studio album release from Joey Bada$$ but, thankfully, we may not need to wait much longer to receive the next.

Fans of the Brooklyn rapper have been begging him to drop for the last couple of years, replaying All-Amerikkkan Badass as they wait. The 25-year-old has been working in the studio, but he has failed to offer a timetable as to when his next full-length release will come. As the month of April soon comes to a close, Badmon revealed the possibility of new music on the horizon, telling fans that he would soon reward them for their patience.

"Life sucks rn, yes!?," wrote the multi-faceted artist on Twitter. ".....But on the bright side, we get closer to new Joey Bada$$ music everyday :) you will be rewarded for your patience I promise."

In such uncertain times, it has been difficult to imagine what life will be like post-COVID19. Thankfully, it would appear as though that world includes some artistic genius from the man himself, Joey Bada$$.

Outside of music, the Pro Era rapper has reportedly signed on for an acting role in the Power spin-off series Raising Kanan. He is set to play a drug kingpin in the prequel.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Which artist are you most looking forward to hearing from this year? Is Joey Bada$$ on your list?