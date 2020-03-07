It looks like Joey Badass is taking his talents to the small screen again. According to Deadline, the Brooklyn rapper will be joining the cast of the upcoming Power spinoff, Raising Kanan.

Bada$$ will portray the character “Unique,” who is described as one of the biggest drug kingpins in Jamaica, Queens, and rival to fellow kingpin “Raq,” played by Patina Miller. Other cast members include Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, Lovie Simone and Quincy Brown, the latter of whom will make recurring appearances on the show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images

Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes place in the 1990s, and shares the story of deceased Power character Kanan Stark, originally played by show executive producer, 50 Cent. The Queens born mogul will executive produce the prequel series along with Power creator, Courtney A. Kemp, who is also working on the spinoff Power Book II: Ghost, starring Mary J. Blige and Method Man.

This won't be Joey’s first go around on television however. The Brooklyn rapper has also been a recurring feature in the USA hit-series Mr. Robot where he plays Leon.