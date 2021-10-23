The Philadelphia Sixers are standing in solidarity with Ben Simmons and they are hoping that their fans will, as well. The ongoing saga involving Simmons took a turn after he reportedly revealed to his team that he is not mentally prepared to play. Throughout the season, Simmons has been hit with upwards of $2 million in fines from his team for missing out on practices, games, and team meetings.

As Simmons reportedly seeks professional help for whatever it is that ails him, his supporters, including the Sixers, have rallied around him. However, when the team took to the court on Friday (October 22), fans in the stands booed Simmons, prompting a speech from his teammate.



Christian Petersen / Staff / Getty Images

A pregame video was played for fans and when Simmons took to the screen, a roaring "boo" can be heard. Joel Embiid grabbed the microphone to speak up about the controversy.

“I just want to thank you for your support all these years, and then now,” Embiid said. “A lot has happened the last few months, and I urge you guys to continue to support us and our teammate Ben, cause he’s still our brother.”

It is unclear what Ben Simmons's personal battles may be, but his supporters are wishing him nothing but peace and positivity. Check out the game's moments below.