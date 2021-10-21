Ben Simmons has been through a lot this week as he was kicked out of Sixers practice and was forced to forfeit millions of dollars. At this point, his conduct has been nothing short of embarrassing, and fans are sick of it. Simmons wants out, and for now, it looks like that won't be happening soon, as prospective trade suitors have no interest in dealing with Simmons' diva-like demeanor.

Having said all of that, his situation is now being observed by players in other sports. For instance, a reporter recently asked Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce what he thought of Simmons and his desire to leave Philly. As Kelce explained, the city loves players who put in an effort and that if Simmons actually held himself accountable, he would get some love from the fans.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"Everybody can bitch and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better, man. This city will love you," Kelce said. “That is because a lack of accountability. If that got corrected, you fix some free throws…none of that is happening”

This might be a harsh wake-up call for Simmons, although at this point, he doesn't seem to care. Simmons has been disengaged ever since last year's playoffs,and there is no guarantee that will change if he is traded.