The Philadelphia 76ers have suspended Ben Simmons for one game after the 25-year-old star was kicked out of practice, Tuesday, for “conduct detrimental to the team,” the 76ers announced in a statement.

Simmons reportedly refused to participate in a defensive drill, despite orders from head coach Doc Rivers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. After Simmons continued to protest, Rivers eventually told him to go home.



Elsa / Getty Images

Rivers explained that Simmons' behavior was a "distraction."

“I thought he was a distraction today,” Rivers told ESPN. “I didn’t think he wanted to do what everyone else was doing.”

He added: “I’m going to give Ben every chance to be part of the team … as a coach I have to protect the team first."

76ers star Joel Embiid told reporters, "At the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody."

“I’d be willing to babysit if someone wants to listen, but that’s not my job," the All-Star center added.

Simmons has been at odds with the 76ers organization since his abysmal performance, last postseason. He requested a trade during the offseason, but the team has yet to find a deal.

