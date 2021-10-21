Earlier this week, Ben Simmons was kicked out of practice by Doc Rivers after failing to participate in a basic drill. From there, he has been absent from Sixers practice, and today, he pulled another stunt that had the team in disbelief. The star showed up for a scheduled workout and immediately bailed as he complained of back issues. Despite the team's best efforts to fix these issues, Simmons left the team's facility and left the team in the dust.

It has since been revealed that his status for Friday night's game against the Nets is now in question, although it seems like a foregone conclusion at this point that he will not be playing a single second.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This notion was confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic who reported that Simmons is not "mentally ready to play" and that he will be missing more than just one game. Needless to say, he is testing the patience of Sixers fans, and if they didn't hate him, before, they certainly despite him now.

As one can imagine, fans did not take too kindly to this report as it came across as though Simmons is completely giving up on the team. Simmons has already been in poor favor, and it seems obvious that this latest stunt has done nothing to make him more popular in the city of brotherly love.

