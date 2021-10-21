Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia although the drama surrounding his status with the team is only getting worse. This past week, Simmons was kicked out of practice by Doc Rivers after he refused to participate in some drills. Simmons has remained uninterested in actually doing anything, and it's clear that he is just biding his time until the Sixers give in and trade him elsewhere.

Today, even more drama took place as Simmons was scheduled for a workout with the team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons ended up refusing to participate once again, although this time it was reportedly related to an injury.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Simmons told the Sixers training staff that he had back issues and needed some treatment. They helped with his back and by that point, it was believed that he would be ready to go for practice. Simmons decided against it and eventually went home without participating in any real basketball activity.

The Sixers play their first game of the season on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets, and by all accounts, Simmons will not be ready to play in that match. At this point, it is looking unlikely that he will want to play in any games for the Sixers, moving forward.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring up updates on this developing story.