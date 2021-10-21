Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers collapsed against the Atlanta Hawks during the NBA playoffs earlier this summer, Ben Simmons has become one of the most alienated professional basketball players in the entire league. The Simmons saga seemed all but certainly head towards a blockbuster trade, but even after reports of several teams being interested, Simmons remains stuck in Philadelphia.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Ben Simmons would be swallowing his pride and return to practice with his estranged team, but fans were shocked to learn that he ended up getting kicked out of practice and temporarily suspended from the team. Now, amidst reports that he has listed his New Jersey home for sale after being suspended by his team ahead of their opening night game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, Ben Simmons has received a surprise offer to "dribble his balls" in a more meaningful way.



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Apparently, Stripchat has an inclination towards the most-hated players in the NBA, because weeks after extending a job offer to Kyrie Irving, the leading live adult webcam platform has reached out to Ben Simmons. According to a release from the XXX company, Stripchat hopes to make Simmons its newest brand ambassador by the time November rolls around. In anticipation of Movember, Stripchat is willing to offer Simmons $1,000,000 to raise awareness for men’s sexual health, especially in regard to prostate and testicular cancer.

"Dear Ben Simmons, I’ve kept up with your ongoing saga with the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s definitely… something… watching you throw temper tantrums during practice and then get suspended. No one seems to know the outcome of all of this, but I’m hoping it gets resolved quickly," Max Bennett, Stripchat's Vice President, writes in a letter issued to Simmons. "As Vice President of Stripchat - a leading adult online webcam platform - I’d like to extend an offer to you to be a Brand Ambassador for our company, starting with Movember. You’re surely bleeding money - via fines, etc. - by refusing to be a part of the team right now."

"You’d be a perfect fit for the Stripchat team as we try and educate our users on the importance of men’s sexual health, particularly prostate and testicular cancer. You can dribble your balls in a more impactful way," Bennett continues. "Take some time to consider our offer. I’d love to get an agreement in place before November 1 and have it extend through the duration of the 2021-2022 NBA season."

Scroll down to check out a picture of Ben Simmon's full offer letter from Stripchat.

Image provided by Striphat

On the off-chance that they're not trolling the estranged Philadelphia 76ers player, do you think Ben Simmons should take Stripchat up on their million-dollar offer to "dribble [his] balls in a more impactful way?" Let us know what you think about Stripchat's latest antics in the comment section.