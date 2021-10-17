Ben Simmons desperately wanted out of Philadelphia and at this juncture, it appears as though he still wants to leave. At first, Simmons acted as though he would never attend training camp and that his days wearing a 76ers jersey were over. That all changed last week when it was revealed that Simmons had negotiated a deal to come back to the Sixers and at least practice with them while this whole ordeal gets worked out.

Simmons made his way back to Philadelphia recently, and now, he is finally back on the court for the team. According to beat writers for the team such as Kyle Neubeck and Keith Pompey, Simmons had his first practice with the team today, which should be encouraging news for his teammates.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It was also noted that Simmons will not be speaking to reporters anytime soon, which means we won't be able to hear any comments from him. At this point, we're sure this is by design as things could definitely get messy if Simmons is pressed on all of his choices from the offseason. After all, the Sixers are in full protective mode as Simmons has proven to be a sensitive case.

There is still a lot to come from this situation so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the NBA world.