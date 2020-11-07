Unless you've been living under a rock this morning, you know that Joe Biden has been declared the President-Elect of the United States of America. The results were incredibly close for quite some time although this morning, Biden was able to etch out a commanding lead in Pennsylvania and Nevada which allowed him to get over the 270 necessary Electoral Votes to win the election.

Many are already rejoicing about this huge win, and as one can imagine, plenty of jokes and memes have been passed around. Perhaps the biggest victim in all of these jokes is none other than Joe Budden, who's name is extremely similar to that of Biden's. While Budden has made some of these jokes at his own expense, he couldn't escape the memes today and he seemed pretty annoyed by it all. "600 mentions of name jokes..... I’m honestly not doing this with y’all for the next 4 years smh," he wrote before Wale shared a graphic declaring Budden the winner of the election.

Now, regardless of how good of a President Biden is, the rapper turned media mogul will now have to bear witness to some truly annoying Twitter mentions. As Budden stated, this has already started and we can just imagine how it will develop over these next four years.

With all that being said, here are some of the best Budden/Biden memes we could find.