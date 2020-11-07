President Elect
- TVJim Carrey Steps Down From Role As Joe Biden On "Saturday Night Live"Jim Carrey says he's done playing President-elect Joe Biden on "Saturday Night Live."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAlex Jones Issues A Threat To Joe BidenAlex Jones had some bizarre comments about President-Elect Joe Biden, on Saturday.By Alexander Cole
- Politics#CryBabyTrump Trends As President Remains In Denial About Election ResultsSince the loss of the 2020 presidential election, President Trump immediately went to work in order to get the results overturned in his favor. More than a month later, he is still claiming election fraud.By Faysia Green
- PoliticsJoe Biden & Kamala Harris Delivery Victory Speeches Following Election ResultsJoe Biden and Kamala Harris delivered their victory speeches following the election results, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoe Budden Left Hopeless As Joe Biden Jokes Pour InNo, Joe Budden is not the next President of the United States.By Alexander Cole