Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected close to nine million Americans. It's a virus that has proven to be extremely contagious and despite the best efforts of many to stay safe, it continues to spread across the world. Numerous artists and creatives in the hip-hop space have been forthcoming about their experiences with the virus, and now, Joe Budden is the latest to share his story. Today, Budden took to Twitter where he announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"So i have Covid. I’m pretty sure this effects our pod schedule," Joe told his Twitter audience of 1 million followers. The news was immediately met with well-wishes for the podcast host, who has touted just how serious this pandemic is on his podcast.

As far as Joe's podcast plans, his show with Rory, Mal, and Parks was recently taken off Spotify following their decision to not re-sign with the streaming platform. Instead, Budden has decided to create The Joe Budden Network which has already begun hosting a wide range of shows and creatives from different backgrounds.

The virus can affect people in a wide variety of ways so we're sure Budden will be focusing on his health at this time, rightfully so. We wish Joe a speedy recovery and a clean bill of health, moving forward.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Revolt