Shortly after Donald Trump revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, urging his supporters not to take the pandemic seriously, Trey Songz swooped in to tell his fans that he too had tested positive.

"Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," said Trey. "I've taken many tests as I've been protesting, food drives—of course, I have a very young son at home so I get tested periodically and this time, unfortunately, it came back positive."

He made sure to remind people to continue keeping others in mind, saying that he would be staying at home and self-quarantining.

"I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign," said the artist. "I don't know how many of y'all know but my grandfather passed earlier this year, and while it wasn't said that it was COVID, I do believe it was. So, I've always taken it serious. And if you come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Please do the same. Don't be like the president."

Today, he revealed that he has officially tested negative, which was kind of obvious by the massive party he was seen at this week.

"I ain't got the COVID no more," he said during an interview. "Don't even worry about it, man."

His name has also been brought up as Timbaland and Swizz Beatz announced the second season of Verzuz. People want to see Trigga Trey participate but, according to the artist, he's not interested.

"No, I'm not [open to doing Verzuz]," said Trey. "I love Verzuz, don't get me wrong. I love everything that Verzuz stands for and I love that we have legendary people coming up and showing each other love. What you see after these battles, a lot of younger people are actually put on to these classic artists and you see their streams go up, etc. But for me, I've never really been into being in competition with the next man, the next woman, and putting myself in a position where I gotta say, 'this is better than what you've done.' I'm in competition with myself. Furthermore, I don't think there's anybody that really do what I do."

Do you want to see Trey on Verzuz?