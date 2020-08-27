Joe Budden is the host of one of the most successful music-centric podcasts in the world. He has perfectly transitioned into the world of podcasting and, two years ago, he broke into a strong market by signing exclusively to Spotify. Unfortunately, their partnership just didn't end up working out because, after Joe asked for a pay increase, the streaming service did not end up offering enough to get him to stay.

The most recent episode of the podcast explored Joe's frustrations with Spotify over his contract negotiations, claiming that he has been "undermined and undervalued." He added in a statement to Variety that, after September 23, he does not where his podcast will be hosted.

As the working relationship between Joe Budden and Spotify is coming to an end, the streaming giant has issued a statement on Joe's departure.



"It was our desire to keep Joe Budden on Spotify. As Joe referenced on his show, we made him a considerable offer -- one that was significantly larger and many times the value of the existing agreement and reflective of the current market and size of his audience. Unfortunately, we could not come to terms and we respect his wishes to find a new home for his show," communicated a Spotify spokesperson with us.



Where do you think Joe will sign? Could his podcast be headed to another streaming service or will he find an alternative solution?