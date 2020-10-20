50 Cent has officially jumped ship and will be voting for Donald Trump in November, shocking his fans and making the announcement this week.

"WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," wrote the rap legend on social media. "I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind."

The percentage that Fif pointed out is referring to Joe Biden's proposed tax plan for wealthy Americans, planning to hike taxes up by 62% in New York City and California for anybody making over $400,000 annually.

Fif confirmed that taxes played a major role in his decision, joking: "Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. i don’t like it !"

It's not entirely a bad idea for rich people to pay their fair share in taxes but, hey, 50 Cent seems willing to abandon his community to preserve his personal fortune. Clearly, it's a bad idea in his mind.

Clearing up the tax plan for those who do not understand it, Biden's senior advisor Symone D. Sanders tweeted an explanation that the 62% hike will only affect people who make a disproportionately higher salary than the middle and lower class.

"To be clear: Joe Biden is NOT going to raise taxes on anyone who makes LESS THAN $400,000 a year. If you make more than $400,000 a year & Biden is the President, your taxes will go up b/c he believes the wealthiest people in this country have to pay their fair share," wrote Sanders.

If you haven't already, please mail in your vote ahead of time or safely head to the polls in November.