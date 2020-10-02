While most of us were digesting the new albums that released last night, Donald Trump damn-near broke the internet by revealing that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," wrote the President on Twitter. "We will get through this TOGETHER!"

His tweet has picked up 866,000 retweets with 1.5 million likes so far and, because he is the President, many people were forced to take tests themselves to ensure that they were clear of the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative and, just now, Joe Biden and his wife Jill confirmed their test results on Twitter.

"I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID," wrote Biden, who wished the Trumps a speedy recovery this morning. "Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Biden and Trump faced off in the first Presidential Debate this week, which many have described as the worst one of all time. With Trump being forced to quarantine for the next two weeks, he is said to be doing "light work" as he recovers.