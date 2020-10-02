Following the news that a top aide named Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19, it was shared that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump would be monitored. Not long after that was announced, Trump returned to Twitter to confirm that he had been diagnosed with the virus. The president's response to COVID-19 has been heavily criticized as he calls it the "China virus," said it "affects virtually nobody," and has often been seen moving about without a mask. He's also taken heat for holding massive campaign rallies where social distancing guidelines aren't followed, has faced backlash for what some have said was a delayed reaction to news of the spread of COVID, and has vocalized his support in reopening businesses and schools nationwide.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted. According to CNBC, White House physician Sean Conley stated, “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.” He added that President Trump will “continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

