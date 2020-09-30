This is quite possibly the most important election of our time. The American people are forced to choose between a two-party system that has presented some of the most unbearable options to date. On one side, we've got Donald Trump, who is a proven liar, paid far fewer taxes than the average American, and refused to condemn white supremacist groups last night. On the other, there's Joe Biden, who is probably the least progressive candidate on the Democratic side.

Last night, the two candidates met for the first Presidential Debate, which was moderated by Chris Wallace from Fox News. There was a lot going on, as CNN correctly referred to it as a "shit show." Lasting an hour-and-a-half, Trump began the night by bullying Biden, speaking over him constantly before things got personal with Trump bringing up his son Hunter Biden and how he allegedly received $3.5 million from the wife of Moscow's former mayor.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

Throughout the night, Trump played the role of a master heckler. Biden effectively spoke to people at home when he looked straight into the camera and delivered pre-prepared responses but, at times, Trump's speaking over the former Vice President just made for incoherence on both sides.

The most important moment of the night came when Chris Wallace, who did a poor job at actually moderating the debate, asked Trump if he would go on the record and condemn the actions of white supremacist groups who have been causing violence in cities with anti-fascist protests against police enforcement. The question was prefaced with Wallace telling Trump that he was not obligated to answer about race, effectively communicating that he could say whatever he wanted.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump ended up refusing to condemn white supremacists, racists, and other hate groups, saying: "Proud Boys -- stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what. I'll tell you what. Somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem."

Stand by? What does that even mean? That's terrifying.

Understandably so, members of the music and hip-hop communities have been sharing their thoughts on the debate from last night, preaching the importance of the vote.

Check out a collection of reactions below.