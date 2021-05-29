She previously stood ten toes down on her criticisms of Lizzo's weight, and Jillian Michaels remains unmoved. In case you missed it, this story goes all the way back to January 2020 when Michaels, a television personality and fitness trainer, spoke out about Lizzo being proud of her body. “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” said Michaels at the time.

She went on to say that she enjoys Lizzo's music, but The Biggest Loser host reiterated that she won't be a part of Lizzo's body acceptance movement. Later, Lizzo clapped back with a few scathing words but Michaels remained unfazed, only replying that she was upset that her comments were seen as a jab toward the award-winning singer.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

While speaking with Carlos Watson in an interview recently, Michaels addressed the controversy once again. "I've never once actually brought her up, she has been brought up to me. I would like to separate her from the issue, if at all possible, and I should have done that the first time I was asked," Michaels said.

“The first time I was asked, I should have said, 'Let's separate an individual from a conversation about health,'" she added. "When you are an expert in a category, you have a responsibility to tell the truth, whether it makes you popular or not." She also stated, "We need to celebrate individuals. We shouldn't celebrate somebody because they're big, we shouldn't celebrate somebody because they're small. We should celebrate somebody on the quality of their character.

"Obesity is just unhealthy. That's it. And it has no merit on the quality of the human. They're not connected." Check out a portion of Jillian Michaels's interview below.