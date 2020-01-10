Just a few days after Lizzo jumped off Twitter for a hiatus due to the trolls that simply wouldn't leave her alone, fitness guru Jillian Michaels jumped on national television and body-shamed the "Truth Hurts" singer. “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Jillian asked. “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After Jillian was slammed for her insensitive comments, she still showed no mercy. While Lizzo has definitely not returned to Twitter, she has jumped on Instagram to share a little message that's seemingly directed at Jillian. Using a short clip that sees her looking glam and beautiful, Lizzo shares her short and sweet message: "If my name is in your mouth, so is my pussy, bitch. Enjoy the flavor."

In other Lizzo news, she's become the first female to ever headline Bonnaroo festival in its 18-year history - major moves.