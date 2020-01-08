The body-shaming antics that plague Lizzo has gotten so bad that the "Truth Hurts" singer has checked out of Twitter, seeking peace and zero shame from the platform that breeds such negative comments. "Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls," she wrote in one tweet before her hiatus. "I’ll be back when I feel like it."



Even though Lizzo has made it clear that she's not here to live up to anyone's body expectations, still she pulls in questionable comments about her frame and the latest to do so comes from fitness guru Jillian Michaels. The former host on The Biggest Loser paid a visit to BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM and when Lizzo came up, Jillian questioned why people are "celebrating her body."

After the host expressed how great it is to see different body types in the media, Jillian interrupted with her opinion: “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” she asked.

“I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

