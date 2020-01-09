It was a rough day for Jillian Michaels. The fitness guru found herself the target of heavy criticism following an interview with Buzzfeed's AM2DM series. During her chat, the personal trainer shared a few passing thoughts about singer Lizzo. "I love her music, yeah, a hundred percent," Jillian said as the host brought up celebrities, including Lizzo and model Ashley Graham, who preach body acceptance. "I don't know anything about her, I'm sure she's a cool awesome chick." The host added that she was happy that these artists promote bodies that aren't normalized or celebrated in the media.



"But why are we celebrating her body?" Jillian asked. "Why does it matter? That's what I'm saying. Like, why aren't we celebrating her music. 'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes. I'm just being honest. Like, I love her music. Like, my kids loves her music, but there's never a moment where I'm like, 'And I'm so glad that she's overweight!' Like, why do I even care? Why is my job to care about her weight?"

Social media came like a raging tsunami on Jillian and accused her of being an insensitive body-shamer, while there were a select few who believed that the masses were misinterpreting her comments. Hoping to bring some clarity to the situation, Jillian posted a text image of a few final thoughts on her recent controversial statements.

"As I've stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving," Jillian tweeted. "I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity - heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few. I would never with these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies." The explanation sparked an even more heated reaction, so let us know where you stand on this one.