J.I.D. has been serving as an opener on Logic's ongoing Confessions of a Dangerous Mind tour. While the Dreamville artist is not headlining arena shows yet, he has released several strong projects and accumulated a loyal fanbase. On Saturday, one especially fervent fan of his managed to get front row for the North Carolina stop of Logic's tour.

A fan posted a video of himself absolutely losing his shit while J.I.D. introduced and performed his song, "LAUDER", off his debut studio album, The Never Story. Since the Atlanta rapper was in North Carolina, he shouted out J. Cole, who hails from the state and also produced "LAUDER." As J.I.D. delivers this prelude, the fan shouts out, "REP THE VILLE," referencing Dreamville Records founded by Cole. While the fan starts picking up on the hints of which song is about to be performed, you hear him emitting noises as he is increasingly overcome with excitement. Once "LAUDER" drops, he raps along to every word. The fan tweeted out the video of this transcendental moment and J.I.D. replied, returning the love and noting the fan's extremely hoarse voice. "Yoooooo u rapped this shit like DMX," J.I.D. writes. "and I love for the energy u had all night, I’m your biggest fan man."

