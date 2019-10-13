Logic is currently on tour with J.I.D. and YBN Cordae in support of his latest album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Despite having dropped that project just a few months ago, Logic is already getting back to work. He revealed that he's been working on a beat tape while on tour, but this isn't just a regular beat tape. He explained the tape's concept in an Instagram post shared by his management company, Team Visionary:

"The biggest thing that I'm excited for is to just have fun and to also be able to give other artists out there or up-and-coming MCs, or people who just love this as a hobby, like legit dope-ass production to be able to rap on and it's kinda cool that there's gonna be these secret tracks just peppered in and out... whether its me rapping on it or somebody else rapping on it and then like all you guys out there can spit bars with some of your favourite rappers... this is just for the fans."

The video also shows Logic rapping over one of the beats he produced for a song called "Ultra Violent." He also detailed that the tape will not be available on streaming services, but available for free download so anyone can hop on one of the tracks. It's certainly a cool concept and he teased that this will be "the first of many."

First single from his upcoming beat tape.

While some might think Logic is going in on "Ultra Violent," Joe Budden recently shared his opinion that Logic isn't so nice on the mic.