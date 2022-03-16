It's all about the level up in 2022 and that's exactly what J.I.D is doing right now. The rapper released a slew of bangers in the past year but it appears that he's readying the official follow-up to DiCaprio 2. The project arrived back in 2018 and then reconnected with Spillage Village in 2020 for the release of Spilligion.



David Livingston/Getty Images

Still, fans are eager to hear what JID is cooking up on a solo tip. He kicked off 2022 with the release of "Surround Sound" ft. Baby Tate and 21 Savage, but he appears to have even bigger collaborations on the way. The rapper was recently spotted in the studio with Dr. Dre, hinting at a forthcoming collaboration. Information is limited on what they're working on but two pictures surfaced -- one with JID and Dre working in the studio, and another of their names on a soundboard.

It's possible that Dre could be working on some new music with artists from this generation of rap. He and Erick Sermon were previously spotted in the studio with Saweetie.

Dre is coming off of his incredible performance at the Super Bowl alongside Snoop Dogg. The two came through with a slew of their more famous records together while Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar joined them on stage.

Check out the pictures of Dre and JID in the lab below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.