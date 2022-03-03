Saweetie’s in the studio, and she’s not alone. But is she working on her own music or someone else’s?

Erick Sermon took to his Instagram the other day posting a series of photos, including a group selfie of him, Dr. Dre, Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, and the “Icy” rapper. Hinting that Snoop Dogg might have a part in this upcoming plan, Sermon let fans know in his caption, "the saga continues" as they all work on his newest project.

In a lengthy caption, Sermon revealed, "I got to L.A a day before the #superbowl ..then 2 days after that was his bday…after that .. the #sagacontinues." He continued, "We worked on my new project #DYNAMICDUOS … the next day he called @snoopdogg we made something epic for him .. then we made something for him after.. I think lol. Then he says erick .. that’s 3. What’s next ? GOD doesn’t make mistakes."

"We were friends for over 30 and never worked together," Sermon continued. "A lot of ppl has been waiting on this to happen. Well .. here it is."

The group selfie was reposted to everyone's IG, except for Saweetie’s. Joelle described their time together as a "legendary session," captioning the photo, "Last night was some shit you waited for your whole f’n life!!!"

Saweetie has been teasing her upcoming albumPretty B*tch Music for over a year, and fans have been wondering when they’ll get the release they’ve been promised. The rapper pushed back her release date, revealing to Billboard that her album needed some "reconstruction" after she had an epiphany about her sound following a conversation with Cher.

