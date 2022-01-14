J.I.D Connects With 21 Savage & Baby Tate On "Surround Sound"

Respected emcee J.I.D is back with a new song and fans have flooding timelines to say "It's about time." Dreamville has already made its mark on this New Music Friday with a drop off courtesy of EarthGang, and now J.I.D adds his name to the mix with a collaboration that steals the show. He partnered with Baby Tate and 21 Savage on his new single "Surround Sound," and over on Instagram, J.I.D offered a bit of insight into the inspiration behind the record.

In a post, J.ID explained that he grew up in a large family which, in turn, meant that "it was never quiet around the house at all." In order to find his own calm in the chaos, the rapper stated he would shift his focus to sounds ranging from "kids playing and chasing the ice cream truck" to even "hearing gunshots" in his neighborhood.

"All these sounds helped me keep my awareness to make decisions and sh*t," wrote J.I.D. Stream J.I.D's latest with Baby Tate and 21 Savage, and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I done came back around like a n*gga selling crack in pounds

I got a bag now but it's nothing to brag 'bout

Gun blasting the background, I'm a Black man with the bloodhounds

Mac 10 making love sounds, to a bad chick, she from uptown, I'm from down south, not a loudmouth, we can f*ck around (Woah, sh*t, woah)

Hit the music, baby, cut it down (Woah, sh*t, woah)