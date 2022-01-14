EarthGang Shares "All Eyes On Me" Single From Forthcoming "Ghetto Gods" Album

We've been hearing about EarthGang's Ghetto Gods album for almost a year, and now, we only have a few more weeks before its slated arrival. The Dreamville hitmakers are known for their eclectic approach to Hip Hop and for many, it has been a breath of fresh air. Although Ghetto Gods has been a work of art that Olu and WowGr8 have been masterfully crafting, it isn't as if they haven't continued to release new music. However, fans are excited to receive the anticipated record and on Friday (January 14), EarthGang delivered "All Eyes on Me."

The single's title will remind Hip Hop fans of Tupac's classic album of the same name, but EarthGang's track is removed from its predecessor. The single was produced by Olu, jetsonmade, and The Breed, and previously, EarthGang shared what fans can expect from Ghetto Gods as a whole.

"It’s our most complete and succinct album we’ve had since [Strays with Rabies]," they said. "It sounds like nothing from us previously, we hope that’s a good thing." Stream "All Eyes on Me" and let us know if you're looking forward to Ghetto Gods. The album will be released on January 28.

Quotable Lyrics

Black lives matter, yeah, I said that, ho

Trap lives matter, gotta let them know

My cousin poppin' pills 'til the pain gone

His daddy out of jail, he just came home