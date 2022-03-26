Big Sean just celebrated his 34th birthday on Friday. The rapper took to Instagram on Friday where he shares plenty of birthday wishes, including an e-card from his mother. Friends and fans posted their wishes to Sean, and Beyoncé even honored the rapper on her website. However, it was his girlfriend, Jhene Aiko, that shared an incredibly cute message for Sean to celebrate his 34th year of life.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

His TWENTY88 partner shared a slew of photos on Instagram of her and Sean, both professionally shot photos and some highlights from their personal camera roll. "happy birthday to the most talented, hardworking, anime, dc, marvel, movie, tv show nerd. you are the GOAT !! a living light and a living legend you’re a major source of inspiration and joy for everyone lucky enough to know you. i hope 34 is your best year yet and you get everything you wish for you deserve it," she wrote. "i love you."

The rapper also penned a heartfelt handwritten note to his fans where he reflected on the aspects of life that he's prioritizing as he gets older. "As I celebrate another year of life, I think about the many people we have lost and it reminds that I'm here for a reason and must celebrate their legacy and life as well," he wrote. "What really matters to me is being happy, my faith, my family, the ones who I love and who love me and we can set and accomplish goals and dreams together and change the world all while having the time of our short lives here."

