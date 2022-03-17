Just ahead of his birthday next week, Big Sean is celebrating his leading lady, Jhené Aiko. The Twenty88 couple has been going strong for some time—despite a slight hiccup when they parted ways—but they've been back on track and remain Hip Hop "couple goals" among fans. The pair of spiritually-minded musicians have often boasted about their love for one another online, and in light of Aiko's birthday today (March 16), Sean took a moment to highlight the singer on social media.

There are constant rumors that Sean and Jhené have faced relationship problems because they don't post every bit of their romance for the world to see, but the Detroit rapper made it clear that his love for his girlfriend is unwavering.



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, my love, the most authentic, talented, healing, Creative, angelic person/Alien I know!" Sean penned in the caption to a photo dump post of fun moments between the couple. "Im lucky to have you in my life and to be apart of yours, let’s change the world even more! I love you Efuru @jheneaiko."

Jhené hasn't divulged how she's ringing in her big day, but we expect it to be surrounded by peace and love. Check out Big Sean's post below.