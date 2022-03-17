Big Sean posted a heartfelt Instagram carousel of him and his long-time boo, Jhené Aiko, for her birthday.

The rapper captioned the post with a loving message for all to read,

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, my love, the most authentic, talented, healing, Creative, angelic person/Alien I know! Im lucky to have you in my life and to be apart of yours, let's change the world even more! I love you Efuru @jheneaiko."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Fans adored Big Sean's post, which also reassured the prying public that the two are in fact still together after dating on and off for several years.

"That's right y'all better still be together," one fan commented. "I really hope y'all never break up," another commented. Many others wished Jhené a happy birthday in response.

The R&B singer turned 34 this past Wednesday, March 16. She has referenced this date and the numbers "316" in many of her songs, such as "3:16am"

Although the singer didn't post much on Instagram in regards to her birthday, she did post to Twitter, "Happy 3:16 [star] enjoy [heart]"

Check out Big Sean's post and some of her fans' tweets below.