It's been over two years since we've received a full-length project from Jhené Aiko, but the wait is almost over. Back in 2017, Jhené delivered her RIAA-certified Gold album Trip, a 22-track journey that is still a favorite among fans. Over the past few weeks, Jhené has been hyping her forthcoming project CHILOMBO, and while it was suggested that the album would be released this month, Jhené has officially shared the exact date CHILOMBO will hit the streets.

On Friday (February 21), Jhené took to her Instagram to share the album's cover art. "'Chilombo' March 6th 🌋." The singer's boyfriend, rapper Big Sean, was quick to show his support in her comment section. "It’s already a classic too 🔥🔥🔥," he wrote. Jhené recently shared a single from the album titled "P*$$y Fairy (OTW)," a track that was inspired by the bedroom antics between herself and her man.

While Jhené hasn't shared much information about her upcoming project, the singer is known to pour out her truth in song. Fans are expecting to hear tracks dedicated to the break-up-to-make-up relationship between Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, but time will only tell. Check out CHILOMBO's cover below.