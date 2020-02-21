Jhené Aiko Frolicks Through The Woods In Her "P*$$Y FAIRY (OTW) Super Clean" Visual

Jhené Aiko drops off the music video to her sexually-explicit single "P*$$Y FAIRY (OTW)" from her forthcoming album "CHILOMBO."

She was dressed up as a pretty little pixie in her recent Instagram photos, and now we know why. Jhené Aiko recently shared her single "P*$$Y FAIRY (OTW)" where she sang about loving the way her man puts it on her in the bedroom. Now, the singer returns with an ethereal music video to accompany her track, this time the "Super Clean" version, which singularly features Jhené in the woods wearing fairy wings and waving around a wand.

Jhené's previous dance choreography visual for "P*SSY FAIRY (OTW)" was turned into a pop-up video that was overlaid with facts about the singer and her single. At the end of the pop-up video, Jhené revealed that her forthcoming album CHILOMBO is on its way. It's rumored to drop either this month, so we'll keep up updated on that. In the meantime, check out Jhené frolicking through nature as the sun helps her show off all of her good sides.