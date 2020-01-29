It's the news that all Jhené Aiko fans have been waiting for: the singer is releasing a new project. Jhené has been steadily sharing singles including "Triggered (freestyle)," "Sativa" with Rae Sremmurd, "P*$$y Fairy (OTW)," and "Trigger Protection Mantra." She hasn't been shy about sharing her music—along with her ups and downs—with the world, and now the L.A. songbird is delivering her next project titled CHILOMBO.



Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images

On Tuesday (January 28), Jhené shared the Pop Up Video for "P*$$y Fairy (OTW)"—a song that will be included on her next album—where random facts about the visual are shared as it plays. There were bits about where the video was filmed, who the producers and choreographers are, and even how the inspiration behind the song came from Jhené asking "her boyfriend, 'Do you want a visit from the p*ssy fairy tonight?" We see you, Big Sean.

After sharing that Jhené has three cats, the singer closed out the Pop Up Video with the announcement that CHILOMBO, the album that dons her legal last name, will arrive in February. Expect for a heavy Jhené rollout in the next few weeks as we learn more about her forthcoming record, but in the meantime, check out the singer's "P*$$y Fairy (OTW)" Pop Up Video below.