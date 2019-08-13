Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams is still on the path to becoming an officially divorced man as he and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee are set to appear in court. Jesse and his real estate broker wife married in 2012 and split in 2017, but they had been together since before he got his Hollywood break back in 2008. They share two young children together, and while they were slated to be a match made in heaven, they decided to pull the plug on their marriage two years ago.

They have been embroiled in bitter court battles where, of course, the issue of finances has been the crux of many conversations. At the moment, Jesse is paying upwards of $100K per month in support—$50K for child and $50K for spousal—a number that Jesse would like to be lowered. Recently the former couple attempted to find their own conclusion through mediation, however, that endeavor failed so they will be heading to trial.



According to The Blast, Jesse and Aryn were able to come up with solutions for some of their other issues, but there was normal agreement signed and they couldn't agree on everything presented. Aryn reportedly believes that Jesse owes $1 million in retroactive support and earlier this year a judge awarded her $60K from Jesse, a fee that would go to paying her attorneys. They will face off at trial on September 5.

After they broke up, Jesse quickly began dating actress Minka Kelly, however, the two split up in early 2018. He is now dating actress Taylour Paige.