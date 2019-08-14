The King of New Jack Swing is finally being recognized for his accomplishments by the Hollywood Walk of Fame Committee. Music legend Teddy Riley has been instrumental in developing acts in hip hop, R&B, pop, and soul as he has worked behind the scenes as well as taken his place in the spotlight.

Riley has worked in the music industry for 35 years, partnering with artists like Boys II Men, Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, Mary J. Blige, Mya, Heavy D & The Boyz, Nate Dogg, Mase, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, Foxy Brown, Charli Baltimore, Keith Sweat, Dru Hill, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, and many others. Of course, we can't forget his work with his own groups Guy and Blackstreet.

Riley is set to receive his star on L.A.'s Hollywood Walk of Fame later on this week, an event that will also include a live performance by the mega-producer-performer. Jermaine Dupri honored his idol by sharing a tribute on Instagram, saying that he studied Riley's model as a young hopeful on the come up.

"When I was younger, no one told me to pay attention to you," Dupri wrote. "It’s just something that happened, and once I did the more inspired I became, I listened to every record,every remix,analyzed all the mixes,realizing how incredible you are, I designed my whole career based on your verse in 'New Jack Swing' I use to tell my self, listen to this n*gga verse,he poppin his sh*t! you gotta work harder JD, I never caught up to that, btw! no one has! or had the radio and chart dominance of @teddyriley1, you tha mufucking 🐐 you deserve this and so much more,I love you,congratulations !!!"