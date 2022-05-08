Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may not have any children together, but they do have a lengthy shared history that allowed for the actress to post a sweet throwback video from their first engagement in celebration of today's holiday.

As Page Six reports, the footage uploaded to Lopez's IG feed was taken back in May of 2003 at what was formerly LA's Staples Center as the famous pair sat courtside to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs. The young pair wished their mothers a "Happy Mother's Day" for the camera, with the announcer dubbing them "Hollywood's hottest couple" of the moment.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mommy's out there!!!" the mother of two wrote in the caption. Though she and Affleck looked to be incredibly in love at the time, they ended their engagement less than a year later.

"Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy," a rep for the Hustlers starlet told PEOPLE in January of 2004.

The father of three's rep refused to comment at the time, saying, "I am not going to confirm anything about his personal life. We don’t want to get dragged into quicksand. Everybody wants a war. It’s not happening from our side."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

After their separation, Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony – the father of her children – and Affleck wed actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children.

Those relationships would both ultimately end, with the former lovers making their way back to each other in April of 2021.

Things appear to be going smoothly, as the 49-year-old popped the question to Lopez last month while she was in the bathtub, marking their second engagement – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

[Via]