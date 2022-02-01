Jennifer Lopez discussed reuniting with Ben Affleck in a new cover story for People and called their relationship a "beautiful love story." Lopez and Affleck have been back together since the summer of 2021.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she told the outlet. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”



Harry How / Getty Images

Lopez and Affleck first dated from 2002 to 2004 and had originally planned to marry.

“We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience,” Lopez explained. “We’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

As for what makes this time around feel different, Lopez says they aren't taking things for granted.

“It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. … There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice,” she shared. “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing, and we don’t take it for granted.”

She goes on to discuss what it's been like blending their two families together. Both have kids of their own from separate relationships.

