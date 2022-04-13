She said yes – again! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared the exciting news of their engagement with friends and fans over the weekend, and earlier today (April 12th) the Hustlers actress spilled all the juicy tea in her weekly newsletter.

"Saturday night while at my favourite place on Earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she wrote, admitting that she was caught "totally off guard" by the whole thing, but pleasantly surprised, nonetheless.

"[I] just looked in his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head wrapped around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again," the 52-year-old explained, reflecting on their relationship and subsequent engagement from decades ago.

In the moment, Lopez says she was "quite literally speechless," so the Gone Girl actor asked her, "Is that a yes?" to which she replied, "YES, of course, that's a YES." The mother of two told readers that the moment "was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing [she] could've ever imagined."

"Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people, who got a second chance at true love."

The newsletter came along with a video in which the "Jenny From The Block" singer said that the proposal was "totally unexpected," mentioning that Affleck said "some things [she'll] never forget" before pulling out her beautiful ring, which boasts a unique green diamond.

"[Green is] my favourite colour," Lopez explained. "It's also my lucky colour. Obviously, it's my lucky colour forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you and loves you and sees you. And it was just the most perfect moment."

